BJP Leader's Bizarre Link Between Maharashtra Crisis, Sushant Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead athis Mumbai flat on June 14 2020 (File)

A BJP spokesperson in Bihar on Friday surmised that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is getting punished by God for allegedly shielding the guilty in the "murder" of Patna-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Nikhil Anand, who is the party's state spokesman and also the OBC Morcha national general secretary, spewed venom against Thackeray's Shiv Sena, calling it a "pharji" (fake) political outfit.

"There is a curse on Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya and their loudmouth spokesman Sanjay Raut," Anand said in a statement, accusing the Shiv Sena-led government in the western state of "destruction" of evidence in the case relating to "nrishans" (brutal) killing of Rajput, a "son of Bihar", and his former manager, "bebas beti" (hapless daughter) Disha Salian.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat on June 14 2020, less than a fortnight after Salian had jumped to her death from a building.

The Bihar BJP spokesman said that Thackeray, once a valued ally of the BJP, "will be punished by God though killers of Rajput and Salian may not be held guilty by a court of law for want of evidence the CBI needed".