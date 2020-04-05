Madhya Pradesh Woman Dies After Hospital Staff Fail To Find ICU Key

The reports for coronavirus test results of the 55-year-old woman are still awaited.

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, who had complained of difficulty in breathing, died after staff at a private hospital failed to find keys for the intensive care unit.

The woman was admitted to Ujjain district hospital on Thursday night after she complained of difficulty in breathing and high blood pressure. As her condition worsened, doctors decided to shift her to a hospital in Madhav Nagar - meant for COVID 19 cases- after taking samples for coronavirus test.

However, due to her serious condition, she was taken to a private hospital - RD Gardi Medical College and Hospital that apparently had better facilities, according to officials. As the ambulance carrying the 55-year-old reached the hospital, it was found that the intensive care unit (ICU) was locked and employees concerned were not present at the hospital.

Attempts were then made to break the lock of the ICU. Amid the delay, the condition of the patient worsened further. After the lock was broken, the woman could not be saved despite efforts by doctors.

Reacting to the incident, Ujjain Chief Medical Officer Anusuya Gawli said: "She was suffering from chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes. She was referred to the medical college. Our specialist took the samples for COVID-19 but her condition deteriorated and she died. We are conducting a probe into the matter."

Two senior doctors- civil surgeon Dr RP Parmar and Madhav Nagar Hospital in-charge Dr Mahesh Marmat - have been removed from their posts for not providing a ventilator to the woman and another patient, who also died later.

The reports for coronavirus test results of the 55-year-old woman are still awaited.

The state has reported over 100 COVID-19 cases so far, including six deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.