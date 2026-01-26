Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

In a chilling reminder of how fragile constitutional freedoms remain at the grassroots, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has openly declared a social boycott against families whose children marry by choice. The incident from Panchewa village has sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing villagers collectively announcing punishments that amount to economic strangulation and social exile.

The viral video shows a large gathering of villagers, where a young man is heard reading out a so-called "village decree" not whispered in secrecy but proclaimed publicly.

According to the announcement, any boy or girl who elopes and marries by choice will not only be punished, but their entire family will be ostracised. The decree orders a complete social boycott; such families will not be invited to social events, will be denied daily necessities like milk, will be barred from hiring or being hired as labourers, and will be cut off from all economic and social interaction in the village.

The threats go further. No villager will lease land from these families. No one will work at their homes. Anyone who dares to hire a member of a boycotted family will face the same punishment. Even villagers who facilitate, witness, or offer shelter to couples marrying by choice will be socially excommunicated.

In a particularly alarming move, the video names the heads of three families, effectively putting targets on their backs. The warning is explicit, support a boycotted family, and your family will be boycotted too.

After the video went viral, local administration swung into action. The Janpad CEO and the Patwari visited the village, attempting damage control by explaining that social boycotts are illegal and unconstitutional. SDOP Sandeep Malviya stated that action would be taken as per law if a formal complaint is received.

The law clearly says a woman aged 18 years and a man aged 21 years have the legal right to marry by choice. The Supreme Court has categorically declared social boycotts and panchayat-style decrees illegal. The apex court has also held that it is the state's responsibility to provide protection to adults entering into inter-caste or love marriages.