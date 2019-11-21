Madhya Pradesh To Legalise Cannabis Cultivation, Says Minister

The minister said that cannabis will be used to make medicines for cancer (Representational)

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to legalise the cultivation of cannabis in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh government will legalise the cultivation of cannabis. It will, however, only be for medicinal and industrial purposes," state legal affairs minister PC Sharma said on Wednesday.

The minister said that cannabis will be used to make medicines for cancer, clothes, and bioplastic.

"With this, new businesses will come to the fore in the state," Mr Sharma added.

The decision has drawn a sharp reaction from the opposition parties in the state.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma said, "The Congress wants to take the state down the same path as Punjab. It wants people to become addicts."

