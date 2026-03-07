Class 10 Boy Stabbed To Death By School Students In Madhya Pradesh

What should have been the end of a crucial school exam turned into a scene of horror in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city on Friday when a 15-year-old Class 10 student was stabbed to death outside his school, allegedly by a group of fellow students, all minors.

The victim, Rishi Ahirwar, had just stepped out of Ojaswini School near Malaiya Mill after appearing for his final examination when he was surrounded and attacked by more than half a dozen boys. Police say the attackers, also believed to be Class 10 students, assaulted him with knives in what appears to be revenge over a dispute that had been brewing for days.

Investigators say the confrontation began earlier inside the school when some students allegedly pressured Rishi to reveal answers to exam questions. When he refused, tensions escalated into repeated clashes between the two groups on February 27 and again on March 2. The accused students even threatened to "teach him a lesson" on the day of the final exam, according to police sources.

On Friday afternoon, as Rishi walked out of the school premises after completing his exam, the group allegedly ambushed him outside the campus gates. In the brutal attack that followed, the teenagers stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Rishi was rushed in a critical condition to the district hospital, but doctors said he had already lost a dangerous amount of blood.

According to Dr Bahadur Patel, who was on duty in the ICU, the boy was already suffering from severe anemia, which made the injury even more fatal.

"The cut had severed a vein, and there was excessive bleeding. We were preparing to arrange a unit of blood, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and he died," Dr Patel said.

The shocking killing triggered chaos at the hospital, where grieving relatives and local residents gathered in large numbers. Family members were inconsolable as news of the teenager's death spread through the city.

Police officials moved quickly after the attack. CSP HR Pandey said that several minors involved in the incident have been detained and are being questioned. Sources say eight students have been identified in connection with the murder.

Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi called the incident deeply disturbing. "The murder of a school student is extremely unfortunate and a matter of serious concern. Eight minor students have been booked in the case," he said.

The SP also warned of a worrying trend among teenagers. "It is concerning that schoolchildren are idolising individuals who commit crimes and intimidate society. We need to launch awareness campaigns to address this mindset," he said.

Rishi, a resident of Imlai village, had reportedly come to Damoh to appear for his exams, a step his family hoped would help him build a better future. Instead, the final exam of his school life ended not with celebration but with a violent attack by his own classmates, turning a school gate into a crime scene and raising troubling questions about growing aggression among teenagers.