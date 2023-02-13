Madhya Pradesh Teen Detained For Rape, Murder Of 6-Year-Old: Police

The child's body was found in a government school. (representational)

A 15-year-old boy who "frequently watched porn movies on his mobile phone" has been detained for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The girl was raped on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel told reporters. "She was last seen with the 15-year-old boy, after which he was apprehended and interrogated. He confessed to having lured her to a desolate place and raping her. He killed her when she started raising an alarm," the SP said.

Satish Singh Chouhan, the concerned police station in-charge, said the boy has confessed to "frequently watching porn movies on his mobile phone".

"The girl and her mother had gone to a temple where they got separated. The woman thought the child might have returned home. She approached police after the child was nowhere to seen for some time," he said.

The child's body was found in the government school in her village with a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth on Saturday morning.

A case of murder and rape has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further probe is underway, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)