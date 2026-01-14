Madhya Pradesh School Demolished Over 'Illegal Madrasa' Allegations

In Madhya Pradesh, where more than 83,000 government schools run classes from Class 1 to 8, over 200 function without a building, nearly 2,000 have no boys' toilets, and 1,700 lack girls' toilets, the demolition of a school building in a remote village has triggered shock and outrage, especially because the action followed rumours and allegations that the structure was an "illegal madrasa".

The controversy unfolded in Dhaba village of Bhainsdehi in Betul district, where Abdul Naeem was constructing a small private school at his own expense, investing around Rs 20 lakh.

The village has a population of about two thousand people, with only three Muslim families. Three days before the demolition, rumours began circulating that Naeem was running an unauthorised madrasa in the village. Naeem said this was entirely false; the building was not even complete, and no classes had begun.

On January 11, the Gram Panchayat issued a notice asking Naeem to demolish the building, citing lack of permission. When he approached the Panchayat office, he claims his application was not accepted and he was told to return later. He said he had already applied to the School Education Department on December 30 for permission to run a school from nursery to Class 8 and had submitted all relevant land documents.

Facing growing anger in the village, and after residents protested against the demolition notice, the Panchayat hurriedly issued a No Objection Certificate on January 12. The village sarpanch later confirmed that she had never received any complaint about a madrasa operating in the village and that permission had indeed been granted. However, despite this, on January 13, when villagers had gone to the district headquarters to meet the Collector, the administration arrived with a JCB machine and demolished a portion of the school building and the shed in front.

The demolition was carried out under the supervision of Bhainsdehi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajit Maravi, with a large police and revenue team present. Officials said the structure fell under the category of encroachment and illegal construction.

The sudden action created tension in the village and left many residents shocked.

Speaking to NDTV, Abdul Naeem said he was never trying to open a madrasa and that the allegations were baseless.

"I had applied to construct the building on 5,000 square feet. I was told that since there was no NOC from the Panchayat, the building would be demolished. I did not know that an NOC from the Panchayat was required; I was unaware of that. I am ready to pay whatever fine is imposed; that is my humble request. The Collector said it is illegal, and action will be taken. My only request is that the building should not be demolished. I wanted to open a school from nursery to Class 8. I applied to the MP Board, not for a madrasa, on December 23. There are only three Muslim houses there; if I were to open a madrasa, whom would I even teach?" he said.

Local villagers also supported Naeem. Sonu Panse of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti said there was no religious activity taking place and that the school was being built with the consent of the village so children could study locally. He accused some people of spreading false rumours that led to unnecessary administrative action.

The district administration, however, defended its decision. Collector Narendra Suryavanshi said there was a complaint that the construction was unauthorised. He said he had informed Naeem that no help could be given in cases of illegal construction and that action would follow according to law.