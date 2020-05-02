Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Making Liquor From Sanitizer

The man was arrested in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (Representational)

Raisen, Madhya Pradesh:

A man was arrested in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly making liquor from sanitizer liquid.

Alcohol is the main constituent of hand sanitizers.

The accused was identified as Indal Singh Rajput, a resident of Boriya Jagir village under Sultanpur police station limits, police said.

Liquor shops in the state are closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Several distilleries in the state have been granted permission to manufacture sanitizers which are in high demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to police, Rajput made liquor from a sanitizer which contained 72 per cent alcohol.

It was a unique case, said superintendent of police Monika Shukla.

A case under the Excise Act was registered against Rajput, she said.

