In Dowry Shocker, Woman Tortured, Branded With Hot Knife By Drunk Husband

A shocking case of dowry-related domestic abuse has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, in which a 23-year-old woman was branded with a hot knife and tortured by her drunk husband in Khargone district on Sunday.

Khushboo Pipaliya suffered burns all over her body in the domestic abuse case that follows the horrific dowry murder in Noida. Her husband Dilip Pipaliya heated a knife on the gas stove and branded her all over her body, said the woman. But he wasn't done. He then thrashed her until help arrived.

The woman was saved on time by her family members. On being informed that his sister was being tortured, her brother rushed to her house and rescued her. He then took her to a hospital. She is now undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters Sunday night, the woman accused her husband of beating her and demanding dowry. The two always had a discord in their relationship. He didn't like her since they got married, she said.

The woman's father has also alleged that his son-in-law used to beat his daughter for dowry.

The police have registered a case.

Dowry is illegal in India, but it remains a reality embedded in wedding affairs across the country. Last week, a horrific dowry-related murder was reported in Noida, pointing out the tragic outcome of what is often accepted as part of social customs.

Nikki Bhati, 26, was burnt alive by her in-laws, which followed years of domestic abuse and demands for dowry. Her seven-year-old son and sister, married in the same family, were witnesses to the horrific crime.