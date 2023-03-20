Madhya Pradesh Clerk Suspended For Embezzlement Of Over Rs 1 Crore

The clerk has been suspended with immediate effect, he said. (Representational)

A clerk employed in the Indore collector's office was suspended for allegedly misappropriating more than Rs 1 crore and transferring the sum to his wife's bank account, an official said today.

The clerk posted in the account's branch had over a period of three financial years transferred more than Rs 1 crore with different government heads to his wife's account, Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T said.

A committee has been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the embezzlement case and appropriate legal action will be taken based on its report, the official said.

The embezzled sum will also be recovered from the clerk, he said.

