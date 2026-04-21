Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Special Session On Women's Quota Bill Next Week

A special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been convened for April 27 to deliberate on issues related to 'Nari Shakti Vandan', with the Assembly Secretariat issuing an official notification outlining the schedule and conduct of proceedings.

The House will function in two sittings from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM during which members have been directed to maintain decorum, use parliamentary language, and avoid comments on matters sub judice.

The announcement of the special session was made earlier by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav during a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, where he underscored the significance of the issue and said that women-centric policies and provisions would be discussed in detail on the Assembly floor.

The political build-up to the session has already intensified. On Monday, the BJP organized a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' in Bhopal in support of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' initiative, projecting it as a strong endorsement of women's rights.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of mocking the Women's Reservation Bill when it failed to pass. He also took aim at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, questioning her earlier slogan "Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon," and asking why such assertions appeared absent at a time when, according to him, women's rights were being obstructed.

The Congress, however, has mounted a counter-offensive. In a press conference held at the state Congress headquarters, party leaders alleged that the BJP was attempting to mislead the public by bringing a delimitation-linked amendment under the guise of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act.'

Former Mahila Congress National President Shobha Oza and Delhi Mahila Congress President Pushpa Singh demanded immediate implementation of women's reservation across all 543 Lok Sabha seats. They argued that delimitation should be carried out only after the completion of the census and accused the BJP of delaying genuine empowerment of women.

With both parties sharpening their positions, the April 27 special session is expected to witness intense debate, turning the issue of women's reservation into a key political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh.