Congress Veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, 4-Time Gujarat Chief Minister, Dies

Four-time Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki passed away today at his residence in Gandhinagar. The veteran Congress leader was 93. He was also India's External Affairs Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today in condolence.

Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, expressed sadness at Mr Solanki's death.

Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki.



He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice.



Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2021

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said Mr Solanki had made his place in the heart of the people by his nature and actions.

"The news of death of former Chief Minister of Gujarat, former Foreign Minister of the country and senior Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki is tragic. May god rest his holy spirit. During his lifetime, he had made his place in the heart of the people by his nature and actions," Mr Chavda tweeted.

The late politician's son, Bharat Solanki, is a former Gujarat Congress chief and former Union Minister.

Madhavsinh Solanki was Chief Minister of Gujarat four times between 1976 and 1990. He is remembered for cobbling together the KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan or Dalit, Adivasi, Muslim) social coalition to gain electoral upper hand in Gujarat in the 1980s. He was the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state before Narendra Modi.