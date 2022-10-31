M Kharge To Join Rahul Gandhi In Hyderabad Tomorrow For Congress March

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are likely to address the gathering. (File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.

Mr Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Rahul Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

Mr Kharge and Gandhi will hoist the tricolour near the Charminar at the same spot where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the flag while starting the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in the 1980s.

The last time Mr Kharge participated in the Yatra was on October 16 in Karnataka's Bellary. He had joined Gandhi in Bellary for the Yatra and later addressed a public meeting there.

On October 17, polling was held for the post of Congress president between Mr Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in which the former came out victorious.

Both Mr Kharge and Mr Gandhi are likely to address the gathering at the end point of the Yatra on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)