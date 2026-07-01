Lyrical Error In Odisha: <i>'Nimbuda Nimbuda'</i> Song In Class 5 Textbook

A shocking lapse has surfaced in Odisha, where the popular Bollywood song 'Nimbuda Nimbuda' was found printed in a Class 5 government school textbook.

As the issue came to light, it triggered an uproar on social media. While some users trolled the error, others slammed the education department.

What Is The Issue?

The controversy is linked to a Class 5 textbook used in Odisha government schools. In one of the chapters, the famous song 'Nimbuda Nimbuda' from the 1999 blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' has been printed verbatim.

The song, originally a Rajasthani folk number, was picturised on Aishwarya Rai.

It is suspected that the blunder occurred due to a major printing or publishing oversight. The gaffe has raised serious questions about the state's education system and the textbook review committee.

A Textbook Case Of Blunder

This is not an isolated mistake. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) textbooks are under increased scrutiny after over 1,600 errors were found in them. The Class 8 textbooks account for the highest number of errors with 705 mistakes. Factual inaccuracies, grammatical mistakes, spelling errors and wrong references have been detected in the books.

Among the errors, the Karnataka Assembly building is identified as the Odisha Vidhan Sabha, Sir Isaac Newton is described as the "greatest pilot", and Hampi in Karnataka is identified as the Konark Sun Temple.

'CM's Stern Message'

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said revised copies of textbooks will be distributed to all government schools so that students are taught correct and error-free content.

The minister said the government has taken the matter seriously and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had constituted an inquiry committee to probe the errors in textbooks.

"Whatever errors were found in the textbooks were taken seriously. The Chief Minister formed an inquiry committee, which probed the entire matter and action was taken against officials responsible for the negligence," Gond said.

He added that the Chief Minister has also directed that copies of the revised textbooks be sent to all government schools in the state, so that teachers use only the corrected books during classes.

"These revised books will be used in classrooms so that students' education is not affected and they are taught the correct material," he said.

"Teachers will correct the errors present in the books and teach students accordingly," the minister added.

The errors have raised serious questions about quality checks and review of textbooks meant for schools.

(With Inputs From Dev Kumar)