Lufthansa Airlines Start Direct Flights From Hyderabad To Germany's Frankfurt

The Dreamliner's quiet cabin offers an enhanced experience with ample space (Representational)

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines on Wednesday has inaugurated direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany.

This development, commencing on January 17, 2024, marks a significant step towards connecting Hyderabad to the world and boosting its position as a global hub for trade, travel, and commerce, read a statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours. The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 23:55 hours. In recent years, forty percent of travellers from India to North America chose European airports as transit hubs. The convenient timing of Lufthansa's flights aligns perfectly with this trend, offering efficient onward connections.

The Dreamliner's quiet cabin offers an enhanced experience with ample space, a new lighting concept, and innovative windows that add to the sense of well-being on board. Travellers on the Dreamliner can enjoy an enhanced travel experience like never before.

