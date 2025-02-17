"Low-Intensity Explosion" Reported In Punjab's Batala, No Casualties

A "low-intensity explosion" took place in Raimal village in Punjab's Batala on Monday evening, causing panic in the area.

Police sources said a "loud sound" was heard near a house, which is stated to be owned by a relative of a police personnel.

It is unclear what triggered the "explosion", they said.

The "explosion" damaged the floor outside the house and shattered its glass window.

No one was injured in the incident.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the sources said.

Notably, there have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the last three months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)