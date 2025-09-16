UP Man Elopes With Sister-In-Law, Brother-In-Law Runs Away With His Sister Next Day

In a turn of events that could rival the plot of a television drama, a man from Bareilly district eloped with his sister-in-law, only for his brother-in-law to run away with the man's sister the very next day.

Police on Tuesday said no legal action was taken as both families reached a mutual settlement amicably.

They said the unusual chain of events unfolded last month in Kamalupur village under Deoranian police station limits. Keshav Kumar (28), married for six years and a father of two, fled on August 23 with his 19-year-old sister-in-law, Kalpana.

A day later, his wife's brother, Ravindra (22), quietly left home with Keshav's 19-year-old sister.

The back-to-back elopements left both families shocked and triggered a complaint with the Nawabganj police.

"We traced the couples on September 14 and 15," Nawabganj SHO Arun Kumar Srivastava said, adding that the families later met at the station to resolve the matter. What followed, police said, was a rare moment of reconciliation rather than confrontation. In the presence of community elders, both families agreed to let the couples be and chose not to pursue legal action.

While the case is closed, the episode has become the talk of the town.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)