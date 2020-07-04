Lord Buddha's Ideals Have Solutions To Challenges Faced By World Today: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Dhamma Chakra Day event on Asadha Poornima today

As the world today fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 'Asadha Poornima' today.

Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event in Delhi, the Prime Minister said the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of societies and nations.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding that the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity, both in thought and action.

"Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," PM Modi said at the event.

The day is observed on Asadha Poornima.



