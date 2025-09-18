Lonavala Trip Turns Tragic, 2 Symbiosis Students Die In Pune Highway Crash

A Lonavala trip turned tragic for four students of Pune's Symbiosis International University when two of them died and two others were injured in a road crash on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway early this morning.

The students were returning from Lonavala this morning in a Maruti Swift car. Around 5.45 am, the car rammed into a stationary container truck near Eidgah Maidan in Pune.

Divya Raj Singh Rathod (20) and Siddhant Anand Shekhar (20) died on the spot, and two others -- Harsh Mishra (21) and Nihar Tamboli (20) suffered minor injuries, police have said. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

The four BBA students went to Lonavala -- about a 90-minute drive -- last night and were returning to campus this morning when the accident occurred.

Police have taken the truck driver, Manish Kumar Suraj Manipal (39), into custody. An investigation is on to find the cause of the accident.

Visuals from the spot show heavily mangled remains of the car. One side of the vehicle was crushed from the front and the car's chassis was twisted.