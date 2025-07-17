Symbiosis' 4-Month Intensive Programme To Upskill Dharavi Graduates

Symbiosis Open Education Society has entered into a non-commercial partnership with the skill and empowerment team of the SPV executing the Dharavi Redevelopment Project - Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL).

The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) has launched a four-month intensive upskilling programme for all graduate and postgraduate students in Dharavi. The curriculum spans across high-demand sectors such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance), retail, logistics, healthcare, consulting and manufacturing, offering certification-based training in roles like financial analyst, business analyst, HR executive and logistics coordinator. The MoU was signed between Symbiosis and NMDPL in May this year.

The programme's strong industry integration sets it apart. From guest lectures and live case studies to resume-building workshops and mock interviews, participants undergo a holistic learning experience designed with direct corporate input. "Our partnership with NMDPL marks a significant step towards empowering the people of Dharavi. By equipping them with industry-relevant skills, we aim to open new pathways for career advancement and economic self-reliance," said Rajesh Khanna, director of business operations, Symbiosis.

Two batches of the Financial Analyst course are presently underway at NMDPL's Dharavi Resource Centre, with a total of 46 students enrolled. Notably, over 60% of participants are women, reflecting a conscious effort to promote female participation and inclusivity.

Participants have reported significant learning gains. "I have gained valuable insights into regression analysis, time value of money and future value calculations. It is all starting to feel real now," shared Ayaan Siddique, a trainee from Dharavi. Others like Sayli Ghokshe and Diya Wadekar expressed enthusiasm about sessions on insurance and presentation skills - foundational elements for a career in financial services.

Symbiosis brings to the table not only a cutting-edge curriculum but also physical infrastructure, including learning labs and access to experienced trainers. One such expert is presently conducting sessions in Dharavi, with placement support also being extended through the university's extensive industry network.

NMDPL, for its part, is playing a crucial role in ground-level execution, providing operational and infrastructure support via its Dharavi Resource Centre. "This isn't just a one-off program. It is part of a broader vision under the Symbiosis's GCC Employability & Skilling Program (GESP), which aims to help candidates from areas like Dharavi secure roles in top-tier MNCs' Global Capability Centres," said an NMDPL spokesperson.

Its plans include expanding the programme to include Global Banking and Business Analyst tracks, with a keen focus on sustained outcomes. Monitoring and evaluation will be driven by defined KPIs - 85% course completion, 70% placement within three months, 75% attendance and at least 60% female participation.

With its blend of academic excellence, corporate relevance and community outreach, the Symbiosis-NMDPL partnership stands as a model for inclusive, outcome-driven skilling in India's urban heartlands.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)