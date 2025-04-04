NDTV Exclusive: Railway Land To House Families Impacted By Dharavi Project

The ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project is making significant progress, particularly in utilising railway land for the rehabilitation of residents. NDTV is the first network to provide an exclusive on-the-ground report from the construction site, where the first phase of resettlement is underway.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum and one of Mumbai's most densely populated areas, is undergoing a monumental transformation affecting over a million residents. This redevelopment initiative is a crucial step toward reimagining Dharavi with better housing, infrastructure, and opportunities.

A 40-acre parcel of railway land in Matunga has been allocated for this initial phase, which aims to resettle 15,000-20,000 people displaced as Dharavi undergoes redevelopment sector by sector. SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, spoke exclusively to NDTV from the site, sharing insights on the rehabilitation efforts, progress, and impact on Dharavi's residents.

Photo Credit: NDTV

"The land is roughly 40 acres in size. Construction is underway and this is the first concrete step in redeveloping Dharavi. Here were are planning two things - redeveloping and reconstructing existing railway buildings and redeveloping a slum that exists here. At the same time we are also rehabilitating at least 15,000-20,000 people directly impacted by the project," Mr Srinivas told NDTV.

The railway land serves a dual purpose. It prevents large-scale displacement, ensuring residents retain access to essential services, and also provides upgraded housing for railway employees. These quarters are being developed to improve infrastructure and replace outdated accommodations with modern residences.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The project is seen as the first major step towards a slum-free Mumbai. Redevelopment with a focus on planning and reimagining Dharavi

Survey work has progressed, with 80 per cent of the process already completed. Out of 90,000 identified units, 70,000 households have been surveyed.

Each house surveyed has been assigned a unique identification number. The construction plan includes multi-storeyed residential and commercial buildings, along with improvements in roads, bridges, drinking water, and sanitation. The government also intends to enhance social infrastructure by building hospitals, schools, colleges, and recreation centers.