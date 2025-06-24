Gautam Adani Calls Dharavi Adani Group's "Most Transformative" Project

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday described the Dharavi slum redevelopment as the group's "most transformative" project, reimagining Asia's largest slum into India's most ambitious urban rehabilitation project.

Speaking at the group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, Mr Adani said, "Our Dharavi Social Mission is uplifting youth through skilling, healthcare and employment programs. Over 1 million people will move from narrow lanes to a township that will feature spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs and parks."

Mr Adani spoke of the group's commitment to social infrastructure, recalling a major philanthropic pledge. "Exactly three years ago, on my 60th birthday, my family pledged Rs 60,000 crore to redefine healthcare, education, and skill development in India," he said.

As part of that vision, the group is establishing "Adani Healthcare Temples", 1,000-bed campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai offering integrated access to medical colleges, research centres, and wellness spaces.

Mayo Clinic is advising the initiative to build an "AI-powered, patient-first healthcare ecosystem," Mr Adani added.

The group has also committed Rs 2,000 crore to set up a world-class skill university and finish school in Mundra. "Through Schools of Excellence, global certifications and partnerships with leaders like ITEES Singapore and IGCC, we aim to create an industry-ready workforce," Mr Adani said.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum and one of Mumbai's most densely populated areas, is undergoing a major transformation aimed at significantly improving living conditions for its residents.

As part of the initial phase, the government allocated 40 acres of railway land in Matunga. This land will be used to construct new housing for approximately 15,000 to 20,000 people who will be displaced during the redevelopment process.

The redevelopment plan envisions the construction of multi-story residential and commercial buildings. It also includes upgrades to roads and bridges, provision of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities, and the development of social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, colleges, and recreation centres.

"I promise you that the legacy of the Adani Group will not be reflected in the height of the towers it builds, but in the height of the beliefs we execute on. That is our truth. That is our promise," Mr Adani said at the AGM.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)