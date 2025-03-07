Supreme Court Refuses To Halt Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The Supreme Court today declined to stay the ongoing construction work for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), refusing to overturn the Bombay High Court's decision in favour of the Adani Group.

Hearing an appeal filed by UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, the court said that work on the project had already begun, including the demolition of some railway quarters. Seclink had challenged the Maharashtra government's decision to award the Dharavi project to Adani Properties Limited after canceling Seclink's earlier bid.

The Supreme Court, however, directed that all payments related to the project be made from a single escrow account. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, leading a bench that included Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, remarked orally that the Bombay High Court's decision was justified as the railway line would also be developed and incorporated into the project.

The court issued notices to the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties and has scheduled the next hearing for May 25.

Seclink Technologies, which had originally bid Rs 7,200 crore for the Dharavi redevelopment, informed the Supreme Court that it was willing to increase its offer by 20 per cent. The bench directed Seclink to submit an affidavit detailing its revised bid.

In December 2024, the Bombay High Court upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to cancel Seclink's 2019 bid and issue a fresh tender in 2022, ultimately awarding the project to Adani Group. Seclink subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.

The government justified its decision, citing changes in economic conditions between 2019 and 2022, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, currency fluctuations, and rising interest rates.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)