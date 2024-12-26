SLAT 2025 Results Announced, Check Details

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced the results for Tests 1 and 2 of the Symbiosis Law Entrance Exam (SLAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website set-test.org

Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials such as their registration number and date of birth to access the results. The SLAT 2025 exam was held on December 13 and 15 at various exam centres across the country.

Applicants who qualify the SLAT 2025 exam will be able to attend the SLAT 2025 Personal Interview or SLAT PI. The exam is conducted for admission to one law courses at the four Symbiosis Law Schools (SLSs): SLS Pune, SLS Nagpur, SLS Noida or SLS Hyderabad. Admission to the BA LLB (Hons) or BBA LLB (Hons) programs is only possible through SLAT.

The selection procedure for SLAT 2025 comprises of two stages. As per the admission rule, 70 per cent of the selection will be based on the applicant's SLAT exam score, while the remaining 30 per cent will be determined by a personal interview.

Steps to check SLAT 2025 results

Step 1: Visit the official SET exam website at set-test.org.

Visit the official SET exam website at set-test.org. Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the 'SLAT Result 2025' tab.

On the Homepage, click on the 'SLAT Result 2025' tab. Step 3: Enter your SET ID/SLAT ID and password, then click the 'Submit' button.

Enter your SET ID/SLAT ID and password, then click the 'Submit' button. Step 4: Your SLAT 2025 scorecard will appear in a new window.

Your SLAT 2025 scorecard will appear in a new window. Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout.

The exam is conducted for a duration of one hour in a computer-based format. SLAT 2025 is conducted to test the skills required to excel in legal education.