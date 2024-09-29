Symbiosis University Invites Applications For LLB Admissions 2025, Check Details

SLAT 2025: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is inviting applications for its law programmes across the Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, and Nagpur campuses for the academic year 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official website, with a deadline of November 22, 2024. Students must clear a computer-based test (CBT) to qualify for admission, with the entrance exams scheduled for December 13 and 15, 2024. The tests will be held across 77 cities. Admit cards will be available from December 3, and results will be announced on December 26. Classes are set to commence in July 2025.

Applicants need to register for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 and separately for their desired programmes by paying individual registration fees. Shortlisted candidates will undergo further admission processes at the respective Symbiosis campuses.

Candidates will have to provide accurate information during the application process. Any discrepancies or false information may result in disqualification or cancellation of admission. Attempts to influence the admission process will also lead to disqualification.

Candidates can take the SLAT on both exam dates, with the higher score considered for the final percentile. The questions across different test versions will be carefully designed to ensure fairness, and no normalisation will be applied. The exam authorities will not entertain any correspondence regarding the exam format or normalisation.

SLAT 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website and click "Register."

Read the instructions and accept the terms and conditions.

Enter the required details and save.

A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile and email.

Enter the OTP and submit.

After successful registration, you will receive your SLAT ID and password via email and SMS.

Application Fee:

The registration fee for the entrance test is Rs 2,250 per test, with additional government taxes as applicable.

