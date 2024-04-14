Symbiosis University Entrance Test 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Check Key Details

Symbiosis Entrance Test 2024: The exam will be conducted at various exam centres nationwide.

The registration window for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024) closes today. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website, set-test.org, for admission to undergraduate (UG) management, law, and engineering courses.

Symbiosis University is scheduled to conduct the computer-based test on May 5 and 11. The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE), as well as the SET - General exams 2024, will be conducted at various exam centres nationwide in multiple shifts.

The SET admit card for test 1 will be released on April 25, and hall tickets for test 2 will be released on April 30.

Symbiosis University: Eligibility Criteria

Students aiming to pursue higher education at Symbiosis University must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements prior to applying for the entrance examination.

For BTech and BA LLB programmes, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exam 2024 with at least 45 per cent marks or equivalent.

For scheduled caste and scheduled tribe candidates, a minimum of 40 per cent marks or equivalent grade is required.

For other programmes such as BBA, BCA, BA Mass Communication, and BSc Economics, applicants need to have secured a minimum aggregate of 50% marks in the Class 12 examination.

Reserved category candidates must have obtained at least 45% marks.

Symbiosis University offers the following courses: BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BA LL.B, BBA LLB, BBA honours or honours with research, BCA honours or honours with research, BBA Information Technology - honors or honors with research, BA Mass Communication - honours or honours with research, BSc Economics - honors or honors with research, BSc Applied Statistics and Data Science - honors or honors with research, BTech, BBA Media Management - honours or honours with research, BBA dual degree - honours or honours with research.