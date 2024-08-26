Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test December 2025: Registration Begins, Check Deadline

SLAT 2025: Symbiosis International University has issued the Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) application form for law aspirants. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, slat-test.org. The deadline for application submission is November 22. SLAT 2025 is scheduled to be held online on December 13 and December 15.

Candidates are allowed to take the SLAT on both dates, December 13 and December 15. For those who appear in more than one test, the higher score will be accepted for the final percentile calculation. No normalisation will take place.

"A rigorous process that has been statistically tested will be administered to ensure that unique types of questions are framed under specific topics across the question papers. The normal spread will ensure that there is no unfair advantage to candidates who opt for any specific test or multiple tests. This will ensure the normalization of the spread of questions across sections," a statement on the official website reads.

The normalisation of question papers will be based on the difficulty level of the two tests.

The question paper will include sections on logical reasoning, legal reasoning, analytical reasoning, reading comprehension, and general knowledge. Wrong answers will not incur any negative marks. Attempting all sections is compulsory.

According to the SLAT 2025 schedule, admit cards are likely to be issued on December 3, and the results are expected to be declared on December 26.

SLAT, earlier a part of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), will be held for admissions into BA LLB and BBA LLB programs at Symbiosis Law Schools (SLS) in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida, and Nagpur.