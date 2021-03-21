Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To AIIMS

According to the hospital, Om Birla tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19 (File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre in New Delhi for observation on March 20 after testing positive for coronavirus, and he is presently stable, the hospital said on Sunday.

"He is stable and all his parameters are normal," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said in a statement.

According to the hospital, Mr Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation the next day.