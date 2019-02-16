Lok Sabha Polls In Telangana A Fight Between Congress And BJP: TPCC Chief

Mr Reddy claimed the Congress would have an edge in the Lok Sabha elections.

Observing there would be huge difference in the issues that dominated the recent Assembly elections in the state and the coming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president in Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy today asked the party cadre to convey to the people that the parliamentary elections are between the Congress and BJP.

Mr Reddy, who was addressing party leaders from Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda and Bhongir Lok Sabha constituencies in separate meetings on the second day of brainstorming sessions being held by the party, claimed the Congress would have an edge in the Lok Sabha elections, according to party sources.

Alleging the TRS government has "contaminated the entire election process in Telangana" by distributing money and liquor, he said Congress and its cadre have a responsibility to stop the trend.

Claiming that electoral rolls used in last Assembly elections were "defective and incomplete," Mr Reddy said "all Congress leaders and workers must ensure that electoral rolls at their polling booth levels are updated through effective coordination with election authorities."

AICC in-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia, asked the Congress workers to take the party's manifesto to the people effectively.

"The Minimum Income Guarantee scheme proposed by Rahul Gandhi is revolutionary. It will help all poor families in the country irrespective of their caste, religion or region. It is our duty to explain this scheme to all poor people in Telangana and convince them to vote for Congress candidates," he said.

Saying that the ruling TRS in Telangana would have no relevance in the Lok Sabha polls, he claimed, "even if KCR wins all 16 Lok Sabha seats as he is claiming now, he will not be able to form the government at the Centre." "He will certainly join or support the BJP-led front.

Therefore, people should be properly briefed that voting for the TRS was like voting for BJP," Congress sources said.

The brainstorming session would continue on Sunday wherein strategy and action plan for Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Medak constituencies would be discussed.

The TPCC Election Committee would also meet on Sunday to shortlist the candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders had earlier indicated that the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be shortlisted by the end of February.