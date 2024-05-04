RLD Leader Quits Party After Ally BJP Gives Ticket To Brij Bhushan's Son

Rohit Jakhar is among the top leaders of the RLD (File)

National spokesperson of BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal Rohit Jakhar has resigned from the party in protest against the BJP giving a ticket to the son of incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

"Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is an accused in the sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. Giving tickets to his son is an insult to the women wrestlers. For me the honour of the country comes first," Rohit Jakhar told PTI on Saturday.

"I sent my resignation from the post of the national spokesperson and the primary membership of the Rashtriya Lok Dal to party president Jayant Choudhary on Friday," the Jat leader added.

Rohit Jakhar also said that he was not joining any political party but his struggle for social issues would continue as before.

Rohit Jakhar is among the top leaders of the RLD and is also the state president of the National Jat Federation. He has been associated with the RLD and the farmers' movement for over a decade.

The BJP on Thursday named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh, replacing his father and former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Brij Bhushan Singh stepped down from his post as the wrestling federation president amid a raging protest against him over the allegations but has denied the charges. The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against him in court.

