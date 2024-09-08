"Will Prove Him Wrong": Vinesh Phogat On Brij Bhushan's "Conspiracy" Claim

Olympian Wrestler-turned politician Vinesh Phogat today suggested that everything former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said has been proved wrong. His latest comments about her would prove no different, Ms Phogat said.

The former MP and Wrestling Federation chief had claimed that Ms Phogat's entry into politics -- with a Congress candidature from Haryana -- only proved that the sexual harassment allegations against him and the subsequent protest by wrestlers were engineered by the party as well.

He also alleged that Ms Phogat violated rules in Olympics by trying out for two different weight categories the same day and hinted that her disqualification ahead of the final bout was a "result given by god".

"Two BJP leaders had taken permission to sit at Jantar Mantar. He should look there. He would find all his answers," Ms Phogat told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

"As for Olympics -- look, nobody cares what he says. Think of what he said -- that he would hang himself if any woman came forward to accuse him. Many did. And what did he do? He said I tried to move forward by cheating. That i wanted to change the rules. That I do not want to compete at national levels or at trials. But I did compete nationally, I competed at trials, I went to Olympics, I qualified by myself. I have proved him wrong at every turn and will do so now as well, for whatever he is saying," she added.