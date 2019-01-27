'Priyanka Gandhi Still A Child': Bihar Minister's Jibe At Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced her entry to politics this week. (File)

Days after a senior BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is very "beautiful but has no other talent", another party leader and Bihar Minister Pramod Kumar on Sunday said newly-appointed Congress General Secretary is still a "bachchi" (child).

"Priyanka is still a child... If Congress want to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it should bring Sonia Gandhi in the field," said Pramod Kumar, who is the state Tourism Minister.

Mr Kumar further said the Congress leaders and workers are seeing a reflection of Indira Gandhi in Priyanka, and earlier, they were seeing reflection of Indira Gandhi in Sonia Gandhi.

"Congress should put up Sonia against Modi in elections because her age is close to Modi's age. But Priyanka is still a child."

Last Thursday, Mr Jha said: "Priyanka Gandhi is very beautiful, but has no other talent. She is a novice in politics. She must be what, 37-38, or maybe older, 44. Till this age, she has no political achievement. Yes, she is good looking, God has given her that. But how much can she exploit that?"

Leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) attacked Mr Jha for making demeaning remarks against Priyanka Gandhi and demanded his apology.