'Sun Sets On This Term': PM Modi Submits Resignation To President

PM Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind at his official residence today to submit his resignation along with that of the Union Council of Ministers.

Moments after the President accepted his resignation, PM Modi tweeted "The sun sets on this term but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions. A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons. We are even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India all of us dreamt of."

The President has asked the Union Council of Ministers to continue till the next government is formed in the next few days.

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election, PM Modi is set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week. Today, BJP workers from Varanasi also gave him the official certificate of election.

PM Modi won Varanasi, the constituency from where he contested in 2014, with a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Today, PM Modi also met officers and staff of the PMO. "The prime minister appreciated the efforts and dedication of the entire office. He urged everyone to re-dedicate themselves to work even harder to play a key role in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," an official statement read.