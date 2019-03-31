Pak Reconstructing Balakot To Show No Terror Camp Existed: PM Modi

"We have been told Balakot is being reconstructed by Pakistan," PM Modi said at the event today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he took the decision for the Indian Air Force to conduct Balakot air strikes as he thought that "the game" should be played from where terrorism is being remote-controlled.

Addressing a ''Main Bhi Chowkidar'' event, he said Pakistan is in a fix because if it acknowledges the air strikes, it will have to accept that there was terror camp there.

"They have been saying that there are no terror camps. Now they have to hide it. They are not allowing anybody to go there. We have been told Balakot is being reconstructed by Pakistan to show that a school is being run there, so that people can be taken there and shown that no terror camp existed there," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations the next day. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 soldiers lost their lives.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.