'Mission Mahamilawat Wants Khichdi Government': PM's Dig At Opposition

PM Modi attacked the opposition at a rally in Jharkhand's Koderma. (File)

Attacking the opposition once again today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "mission mahamilawat'' wants a "khichdi" government at the centre, the control of which will stay in the hands of the Congress.

At an election rally in Jharkhand's Koderma, PM Modi said, "The opposition does not want a government with absolute majority at the centre. It cannot form a government on its own under any circumstance."

PM Modi also accused the Congress of rallying behind parties to destabilise governments. "About two decades ago, a similar 'mission mahamilavat' tried to stop Atal Bihari Vajpayee from becoming the PM. The Congress rallied behind some parties, resulting in change of governments and prime ministers every two to three," he said.

He added that the opposition's grand alliance and leaders owe allegiance to nobody and are only interested in votes. "They are just not interested in the development of those areas where they do not see their votebank," he alleged.

Without naming former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, who has been charged in a money laundering and coal scam, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress for supporting a tainted politician.

At the rally, PM Modi also claimed that peace had returned to Jharkhand in the last five years and people no longer need to relocate out of fear of Maoists. He added that the Congress wanted to scrap the sedition law, which will encourage Maoists and terrorists.

