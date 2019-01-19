In Final Electoral Roll, Delhi Has Over 1.36 Crore Voters For 2019 Polls

Delhi has 7.78 per cent more voters this Lok Sabha elections.

Over 1.36 crore voters are there in Delhi in the final electoral roll published on Friday ahead of the 2019 general elections, an increase of nearly 8 per cent from the total number of electors in the last Lok Sabha polls, the officials said.

However, the figure is 0.87 per cent less than the total number of electors in the last electoral roll, 1,38,14,866, published on January 10, 2018, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

"The total number electors (in Delhi) during last general elections in 2014 were 1,27,06,366, whereas the count of electors as per the final roll published January 18, stands at 1,36,95,291, an increase of 9,88,925 (or 7.78 per cent)," according to the CEO office.

The number of electors are likely to increase during continuous update process undertaken before the next elections due in 2019, it said.

Also, there was decrease in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the one published last year.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are 75,56,146, 61,38,335 and 810 respectively, according to the latest draft roll. The corresponding numbers for the final roll last year were 76,42,521, 61,71,469 and 876.

Names of 9,326 electors, who have died, have been deleted from the electoral roll since the last final publication of the roll, it said.

The gender ratio of electors registered in the final roll has increased to 812 as compared to 808 in the last one

"There has been a substantive increase in the gender ratio of voters of age-group 18-19, from 632 last year to 706 in the present year," it added.

The CEO office said a detailed exercise of rationalisation of polling stations was also carried out as pre-revision activity to the Special Summary Revision 2019 in July-August, 2018 to decongest the existing polling stations.

"As a result of this exercise, the number of polling stations has increased from 13,418 to 13,816 and number of polling locations has increased from 2,670 to 2,696," a senior official said.

A house-to-house verification was carried out as part of the Special Summary Revision 2019 from June 1-30, 2018 where in such visits were conducted by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for identification and removal of the dead/permanently shifted electors and inclusion of left out unenrolled/prospective electors in Delhi, he said.

Delhi's draft electoral roll published September 1 last year had shown a dip of over 1.4 lakh in the total number of electors in the city compared to the draft list the previous year, with authorities attributing "death and migration" of voters as the main reasons behind the fall in number.

The total number of electors in Delhi stood at 1,36,15,776 in the draft roll and there was decrease in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the corresponding one published on October 23, 2017.