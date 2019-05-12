'If Jinnah Was Made PM, India Wouldn't Have Been Divided': BJP Candidate

Guman Singh Damor's statement comes when the narrative of the BJP is hinged on an anti-Pakistan line

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, Guman Singh Damor on Saturday stoked controversy, stating if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had not insisted to be the first Prime Minister of India and let Mohammad Ali Jinnah occupy the top post, the partition would not have happened.

"If at the time of India's independence, Jawaharlal Nehru had not been obstinate about being the PM, then the country's partition would not have taken place. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was an advocate and a learned person," said Mr Damor while speaking at an election meeting.

"If Jinnah would have been made the Prime Minister, then the country wouldn't have been divided. The sole responsibility of the partition rests with the Congress," he said.

Mr Damor's statement comes at a time when the narrative of the BJP is hinged on national security and an anti-Pakistan line, and is likely to ruffle up a political storm in the country, in which national elections are underway.

By now, five phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over. The sixth phase of polling is taking place today, while the last phase will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will happen on May 23.

