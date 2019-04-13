Goa Congress Files Complaint Against Amit Shah's 'Infiltrators' Comments

Goa Congress filed a complaint against Amit Shah with the Election Commission

The Goa Congress today filed a complaint with the coastal state's Chief Electoral Officer against a speech by BJP chief Amit Shah, which the opposition party claimed was a "grave intimidating threat against minorities especially Christians and Muslims in Goa".

Mr Shah, during a rally in Darjeeling in West Bengal on April 11, had reportedly said minorities, especially Christians and Muslims, will be removed from the country as infiltrators, said Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar, who filed the complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer.

"He had said the BJP will remove every infiltrator except Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. If the BJP leader had said that he will remove infiltrators, that was okay but giving it a religious colour has created communal discord and fear and anxiety in the minds of people of minority communities," Mr Kawathankar said in his complaint.

The Goa Congress leader alleged that Mr Shah, by stating that the BJP would implement the National Register of Citizens across the country if re-elected, had violated Article 25-28 of the Constitution.

"This is a direct threat to Christians, Muslims and those communities who have found mention in the BJP leader's speech," he said.

