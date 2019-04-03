Congress Declares 20 More Lok Sabha Candidates

Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay would contest from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

The Congress on Tuesday night declared 20 more Lok Sabha candidates retaining some of its sitting lawmakers in Punjab including Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar.

The party has also given tickets to former lawmakers Preneet Kaur from Patiala and Pawan Kumar Bansal from Chandigarh.

Congress releases a list of 20 candidates for #LokSabhaElections2019 ; 4 from Gujarat, 3 from Jharkhand, 2 from Karnataka, 2 from Odisha, 1 from Himachal Pradesh, 1 from D&N Haveli, and 6 from Punjab. Pawan Kumar Bansal to be Congress candidate from Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/gNcAoW005k - ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

The party has fielded Rajkumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur.

Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay would contest from Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has fielded Pawan Kajal from Kangra.

The list includes four candidates from Gujarat, six from Punjab, two each from Odisha and Karnataka, three from Jharkhand and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

For the hot seat of Gandhinagar, from where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is fighting his first Lok Sabha battle, sitting MLA C.J. Chavda has been selected.

Mulubhai Kandoriya will be the candidate from Jamnagar seat after the Supreme Court rejected Hardik Patel's plea seeking an urgent hearing to stay his conviction in a rioting case.

With today's list, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress so far has gone up to 345.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.