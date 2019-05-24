YSR Congress Polls Nearly 50 Per Cent Votes In Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP, which bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, polled 49.95 per cent of votes.

YSRCP, which bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly, polled 49.95 per cent of votes (1,56,83,592). Its share was 10 per cent more than the votes polled by the dethroned Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which got 23 seats. The TDP secured 39.18 per cent votes (1,23,01,741).

Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which had a disastrous electoral debut winning just a single seat, polled 6.8 per cent votes (21,30,367). Its allies Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI and CPI-M got less than one per cent votes.

In 2014, the vote percentage difference between the TDP-BJP combine and YSRCP was a mere 2.21 per cent. The TDP-BJP had polled 46.79 percent votes (TDP 44.61 per cent, BJP 2.18 per cent) and bagged 106 seats (TDP, 102 and the Bharatiya Janata Party, 4) while YSRCP had secured 67 seats with 44.58 per cent votes.

This time, the BJP went alone and polled a mere 0.84 per cent votes, drawing a blank.

The voting trend was not much different in the Lok Sabha polls.

YSRCP, which won 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats, polled 49.15 per cent votes (1,55,25,602). TDP secured 39.59 per cent (1,25,07,277) and bagged only three seats.

Jana Sena had a poll share of 7.03 per cent (22,19,573).

According to the Election Commission, 1.28 per cent voters in Assembly polls and 1.49 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls exercised the NOTA (none of the above) option.

