On Camera, Jagan Reddy's Party Member Hacked To Death On Busy Andhra Road

A member of ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party's youth wing was hacked to death in the middle of the road in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district Wednesday night, police said.

At approximately 8:30 pm, in the midst of moving traffic, the brutal attack unfolded and was captured on camera. The victim, Sheikh Rasheed, a member of the YSR Congress Party's youth wing, was brutally attacked by Sheikh Jilani, who wielded a machete. Eyewitnesses report that Jilani severed both of Rasheed's hands before delivering a fatal blow to his neck.

District police chief Kanchi Srinivas Rao has stated that initial investigations suggest the reason behind this gruesome murder is rooted in personal rivalry and categorically dismissed speculations of any political motives.

In response to the incident, stringent prohibitory orders have been enforced throughout Vinukonda town where the incident took place. The police chief has assured that any attempts to incite unrest or disturb the peace will be met with severe consequences.

Further investigation into the case is underway, Mr Rao said.