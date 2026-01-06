Jagan Reddy Alleges "Democracy Being Murdered" In Andhra Local Body Polls

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged large-scale intimidation and violation of democratic norms during the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) by-elections in Vinjamuru and Bommanahalli mandals.

He accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government of using force and the police machinery to influence the election process.

"Even in a small MPP election, the way democracy is being brutally murdered exposes the extreme high-handedness of the TDP and the dangerous nature of the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu, who has reduced elections to a show of force instead of a democratic process," he posted on X on Monday

He alleged that in the Udayagiri constituency, Vinjamuru mandal, the YSRCP workers were stopped on the road while coming to exercise their vote.

"They were attacked, a woman MPTC suffered bleeding injuries, one member was kidnapped and another was taken into police custody, all with the sole aim of stopping them from voting to elect an MPP. It is a planned attempt to silence people by creating fear, using force and blocking their right to vote, only to crush the democratic voice. During these incidents, the police acted like puppets in the hands of the TDP, openly supporting the ruling party and failing to protect the democratic process," Reddy alleged.

He said the same "ugly picture" was repeated in the Rayadurgam constituency, Bommanahal mandal.

"Kidnapping elected representatives, attacking them in public, misusing the police and bulldozing election process has become routine under the TDP-led coalition. Chandrababu Naidu, who lectures the nation on democracy, must answer for turning Andhra Pradesh into a lawless jungle raj state. If this is the condition of democracy in a small local body indirect election, it clearly shows how arrogant and anti-democratic this government has become," he added.

According to the YSRCP, despite having a clear majority of MPTC members in both mandals, the elections were completed in favour of the ruling party through coercion, while police and election officials allegedly remained silent spectators.

The party demanded cancellation of the by-elections and called for fresh polls to be conducted in a free and fair manner.

The YSRCP said it is documenting all alleged incidents and warned that those responsible would be held accountable through legal and judicial processes in the future.

The party has also approached the state election commission and the state's top cop seeking intervention and justice.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP coalition.