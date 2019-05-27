Sheila Dikshit Forms Panel To Examine Congress' Poll Defeat In Delhi

The Congress was defeated in all the seven seats of Delhi. (FILE)

Delhi Congress chief and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Monday constituted a five-member committee to introspect the party's loss in the national capital in the Lok Sabha elections.

She has asked the panel to submit report within 10 days.

Former MP Parvez Hashmi, former Delhi Ministers AK Walia and Yoganand Shastri, party spokesperson Pawan Khera and former MLA Jaikishan are members of the committee.

The committee would probe the reasons for defeat of Congress candidates, what should be done to ensure the party's victory in the 2020 Assembly elections and how to strengthen the party in Delhi, the leader said.