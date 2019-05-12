Name Missing From Voters' List, Ex-Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Says Officials Took Selfies

Election 2019: Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted saying receipts "did not have our voting names in polling booth"

Furious over not finding his name in the voters' list, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi said polling officials, instead of addressing his issue, were busy taking selfies.

"I am terribly saddened/ashamed that our Acknowledgment/Receipts Dt 24/2/'19 shown below did not have our voting names in polling booth... I didn't know where to look as Polling Officials & Police were busy taking 'selfies'- Never felt so humiliated... all for the sake of Indian Democracy," tweeted Mr Bedi along with photos of the receipts.

The ex-cricketer is not the only one who had to return without casting his vote. Many people in the national capital faced a similar experience.

Ashok Verma, a resident of Delhi's Dwarka, complained that the entire family's name was missing from the voters list.

"In 2014, I had exercised my franchise and it is shocking that this time, my entire family's name is missing," he said.

Another senior citizen also found his name missing from the list.

A polling officer said when the process of verification of voters begins, sometimes after successive visits if the voter is not present and the house is locked, they presume that the occupant has shifted to some other place.

