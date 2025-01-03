Neha Dhupia Honours Bishan Singh Bedi At India vs Australia Test Match In His Iconic Test Cricket Sweater

Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram post is a sweet shout-out to her father-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi.

While attending the India vs Australia Test in Melbourne on Boxing Day, Neha wore Bishan Singh Bedi's test cricket sweater — a cherished gift he gave her at her wedding.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, can be seen cheering enthusiastically for Team India at the Australian ground.

In her caption, Dhupia mentioned about her late father-in-law and how the sweater she was wearing was a wedding gift she had requested.

The actress wrote, “Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth…I remember so clearly when dad asked what would you like as a wedding present? I asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me … so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity, I also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person … with my (heart emoji) Angad Bedi. We miss you everyday dad.”

Reacting to the post, Saba Pataudi, who is the daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, wrote, “Precious gift of all. I miss Bishan uncle n Abba loads. They're watching over us... and def discussing these matches!!”

Model Natasa Stankovic dropped a red heart emoji.

Bishan Singh Bedi, one of India's greatest spin bowlers, played Test cricket from 1966 to 1979. He died at the age of 77 on October 23, 2023.

Earlier, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared a video from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), in which they can be seen celebrating Nitish Kumar Reddy's century.

The caption read, “A 100 MCG we will always cherish … congratulations Nitish Kumar Reddy on your maiden test 100 … we are happy to be in your corner !!! Thank you for this memory."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in 2018. The couple are proud parents to two kids – daughter Mehr and son Guriq.