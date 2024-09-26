Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Announce The Revamp Of Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust

Angad Bedi and his actor-wife Neha Dhupia hosted an event to honour legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and his legacy. The gathering took place on Bishan Singh Bedi's birth anniversary. It was supported by the Glorious Cricket Group and Playwrite Foundation. Notable cricket figures, including Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Azharuddin, attended to pay tribute to Bedi's contributions to cricket.

A key moment from the event was the announcement of the revamp of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT). Founded by Bedi, the Trust has helped shape the careers of many young cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh. The revamp aims to modernise the Trust's infrastructure and expand its outreach to support young talent at the grassroots level.

During the event, Angad Bedi said, "To celebrate his commitment towards the game, my father always considered his fellow cricketers as his family members. He firmly believed that the more you give to the game, the more it will give back to you, but without expecting anything in return. His mantra was to stay committed and keep your head down. We would like to take his trust forward and, with this initiative, uphold his teachings. He always believed in supporting cricket at the grassroots level and providing cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent."

Neha Dhupia added, "Dad's legacy is much more than his achievements on the cricket field. He was an institution in himself, teaching integrity, sportsmanship, and a deep love for the game. The revamp of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust is a step towards keeping his legacy alive by offering the same opportunities and mentorship he provided to so many aspiring cricketers."

Bishan Singh Bedi was one of cricket's finest spin bowlers, having captained India in 22 of his 67 Test matches and taken 266 wickets. He was also known for his sportsmanship and continued involvement in the cricket community after retirement.