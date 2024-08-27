Angad Bedi's Birthday Post For "Wonder Woman" Neha Dhupia

Happy Birthday, Neha Dhupia. The actress turns 44 today. She is celebrating the special day in Maldives with her husband Angad Bedi and their kids, Guriq and Mehr. While wishes and greetings have been pouring in from all quarters, it was Angad's sweet message for his ladylove that left us gushing. The actor shared an adorable post on Instagram, featuring some lovey-dovey moments from their family holiday. In the first two pictures, Neha and Angad pose for the camera against the coastal backdrop. The third slide features a video where Neha was seen sleeping on the bed, cuddling with Guriq. Recording the precious moment, Angad Bedi gently approaches her and sings, “Happy Birthday”. He lovingly calls Neha “Mrs Bedi” prompting a coy smile from the birthday girl. Neha Dhupia then gestures for him to come to her. Angad's birthday note read, “Happy birthday to my wonder woman, to the mother of our beautiful children, to the homemaker, to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe. I love you. A (red heart emoji).”

Many celebrities extended their wishes in the comments section. Krishna Shroff wrote, “Happiest birthday to one of the coolest!” Diana Penty said, “Happy Happy.” Malaika Arora said, “Happy birthday neh.” Siddhant Chaturvedi also wished, “Happy birthday!” Many others followed suit.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May. The actress wished her husband by sharing a set of cutesy photos. Her lovely side note read, “To the love of my life. Look how far we have come, through the friendship, the fights, and the free-style swimming in open waters, through the laughs, the victories, and the losses, through the impulsive travels, the unplanned date nights, and the late-night chats till the wee hours of the morning, through the crazy workouts, the midnight snacking, your annoying phone habits, and your ability to watch the same match and movie over and over and over again. Through our gorgeous, adorable, extremely squishable babies and of course through this adventure called life. I would do it over and over and over again with you and only you! Here's to us! SIX YEARS BABY.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Mehr in the same year and son Guriq in 2021.