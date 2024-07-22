Neha Dhupia On Her Bond With Katrina Kaif: 'My Heart Lights Up When I See That Girl'

Image was posted on X. (Image courtesy: kardemommeee)

Bollywood Neha Dhupia, who is currently basking in the success of her film Bad Newz, in an interview with News18, opened up about her equation with her Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal's wife and actress Katrina Kaif. On being asked about her bond with Katrina Kaif, Neha, who worked worked alongside the actress in Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan said, "I'm very fond of her. My heart lights up when I see that girl. She's a rare find. She's as nice as hardworking and disciplined. She goes out of her way to be interested in everyone's issues because she genuinely cares for people. You can't cultivate a friendship with everyone but the ones you choose to be friends with like Katrina and Vicky are fantastic people.”

Neha Dhupia, who was part of Vicky Kaushal's latest offering - Bad Newz also recounting her experience on the film's set. She said, "Every meal became a ceremony. The biggest foodie on set has to be a close one between Vicky and Triptii. This one time, we were shooting in Purani Delhi and Vicky was craving for the most authentic food from there. And when I saw that spread, I was worried for myself. It had tons of options of Indian food. It was all very delicious but very spicy and greasy too. Everyone relished it. You could get the fragrance of the food till the end of that corridor.”

Bad Newz opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Bad Newz, Dharma Productions' follow-up to the far more perky (if not more quirky) Good Newwz(2019), which hinged on a couple of in-vitro fertilizations gone wrong, relies on Vicky Kaushal to pull it out of the fire. The lead actor gives the role of a brash and rash West Delhi momma's boy his all when a bit of temperance would have stood him in better stead."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film released in theatres on July 19.