General Election 2019: 'Modi-Ji, Not So Easy To Buy AAP Lawmakers': Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal said it is not easy to buy AAP leaders.

Arvind Kejriwal, retaliating after Union Minister Vijay Goel's claim that 14 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers were in touch with the BJP and ready to defect, said in a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "it is not easy to buy AAP leaders".

"Modi ji, will you topple every government run by an opposition party by buying lawmakers? Is this your definition of democracy? And from where do you bring so much money to buy MLAs? You have tried to buy our MLAs many times. Buying AAP leaders is not easy," the Delhi Chief Minister said in his tweet.

Vijay Goel had said on Thursday that 14 AAP lawmakers wanted to quit their party out of "frustration and humiliation" and would soon walk out. He also said the BJP "did not need to buy these lawmakers". He denied AAP leader Manish Sisodia's allegation that seven lawmakers had been offered 10 crores to switch sides. "The lawmakers want to leave AAP because the party has strayed from its objectives," Mr Goel claimed.

"Goyal Sahib, baat kahan phasi hai? Aap kitna de rahe ho? Woh kitna mang rahe hain. (Where are your talks (with the AAP lawmakers) stuck? How much are you paying? How much are they demanding?)" Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

All 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote in a single phase on May 12, the sixth round in the seven-phase election that ends on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

