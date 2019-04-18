Elections 2019: Congress Refused Alliance In Haryana, Says AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

AAP had named Sanjay Singh to carry on the dialogue with the Congress.

The talks for an alliance between the AAP and the Congress ended "inconclusively" after the grand old party refused a tie-up in Haryana, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.

However, sources claimed that the talks are very much on and a decision on an alliance might be taken in the next couple of days.

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said he held talks with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PC Chacko, and proposed an alliance of 6:3:1 in Haryana on Tuesday. Ghulam Nabi Azad denied any such talks.

In Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has proposed to fight from one seat, while offering the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) six and three seats, respectively.

"Congress leaders Azad and (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda have refused to form an alliance in Haryana. We were ready to give three seats to the Congress in Delhi if they had agreed to form an alliance in Haryana too," Sanjay Singh said.

Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there is no question of any alliance with the AAP in the state. But, if the party takes a decision in national interest the state unit will stand by it, he said.

On Tuesday, the AAP had said it was ready to have further discussions with the Congress and that it had appointed a representative to take the matter forward.

The party has proposed a 10:5:3 ratio in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh in which 10 seats are for the Congress, five seats for the AAP and three seats for the JJP, Singh said.

There has been an uncertainty over formation of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for a few months now.

On Monday, amid a blame-game over seat-sharing in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a public spat, with the Congress president accusing the AAP of making a "U-turn" over alliance talks, prompting the Delhi Chief Minister to hit back at him.

Rahul Gandhi had said while the doors of his party are open, time is running out.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.